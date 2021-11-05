EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $104.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

NYSE:EOG opened at $90.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $95.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

