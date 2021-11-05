EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $584.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $716.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.49, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $718.18.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

