Epic Cash (EPIC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,276.00

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00004947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $39.80 million and $27,276.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00247477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,144,728 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

