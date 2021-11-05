EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.19 Million

Equities analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report $130.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $136.38 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $84.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $472.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $485.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $528.13 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $542.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

