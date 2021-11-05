EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.19 Million

Equities analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report $130.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $136.38 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $84.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $472.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $485.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $528.13 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $542.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EPR stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
