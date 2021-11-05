Equalizer (EQZ) Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $14.86 million and $1.19 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00084877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00104141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,188.13 or 1.00108206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.18 or 0.07269369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022831 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

