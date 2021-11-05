Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.26% of Equinor ASA worth $179,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 target price on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

