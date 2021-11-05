Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hillman Solutions Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hillman Solutions in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.