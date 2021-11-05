Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ping Identity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PING. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

NYSE PING opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 525.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ping Identity by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

