Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 5th (AETUF, AKTAF, ARESF, ATSAF, BCE, BCOR, BIP.UN, BTEGF, CHWWF, CNQ)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 5th:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.15. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$81.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$69.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $26.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.00. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$4.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$10.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$182.00 to C$207.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$207.00 to C$226.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$11.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus to C$58.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a na rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$58.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$220.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$39.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$59.00. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$46.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.50 to C$25.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$110.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$190.00 to C$125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$42.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $15.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $45.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.25 to C$15.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$156.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$81.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$79.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$17.25 to C$16.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $133.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.10. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.25 to C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $189.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

