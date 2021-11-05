Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 5th (AETUF, AKTAF, ARESF, ATSAF, BCE, BCOR, BIP.UN, BTEGF, CHWWF, CNQ)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 5th:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get ARC Resources Ltd alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.15. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$81.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$69.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $26.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.00. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$4.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$10.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$182.00 to C$207.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$207.00 to C$226.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$11.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus to C$58.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a na rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$58.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$220.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$39.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$59.00. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$46.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.50 to C$25.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$110.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$190.00 to C$125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$42.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $15.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $45.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.25 to C$15.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$156.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$81.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$79.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$17.25 to C$16.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $133.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.10. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.25 to C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $189.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.