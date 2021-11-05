Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post sales of $616.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $583.93 million to $634.00 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $613.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

