Eric J. Loumeau Sells 5,000 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AnaptysBio stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 291,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,730. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 37,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

