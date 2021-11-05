Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from €42.00 to €44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 30498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EBKDY. UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €40.00 ($47.06) to €41.00 ($48.24) in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.