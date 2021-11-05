Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Raised to €44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($49.41) to €44.00 ($51.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €49.00 ($57.65) to €50.00 ($58.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

