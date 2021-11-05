Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ESNT traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. 19,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

