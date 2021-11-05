ETHA Lend Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $1.48 million and $1.28 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00053940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00248908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.