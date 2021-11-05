Ethernity Chain (ERN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.66 Million

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $170.83 million and $27.66 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.75 or 0.00022515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,425,348 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

