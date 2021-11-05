Etherparty Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $822,153.12 and approximately $36,439.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00247345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00096814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

