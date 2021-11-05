Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.58. The stock had a trading volume of 50,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.47. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.