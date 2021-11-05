eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 2,212,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,872,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of £8.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82.

In related news, insider Thomas Enraght-Moony acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,232,000 ($1,609,615.89). Also, insider Mike Lloyd acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

