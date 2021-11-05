Everspin Technologies (MRAM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Everspin Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.070-$-0.040 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.
MRAM stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.48.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
