Everspin Technologies (MRAM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Everspin Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.070-$-0.040 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

MRAM stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.