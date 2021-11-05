Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.38

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.38 and traded as high as C$14.68. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 17,684 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total transaction of C$26,866.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,526. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $249,947.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

