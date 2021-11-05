Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $39.29 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00083503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00082705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.13 or 1.00448156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.84 or 0.07294655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

