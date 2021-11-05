Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Exelixis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 1,852,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,655. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelixis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Exelixis worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

