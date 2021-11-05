EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading 47.5% Higher Over Last Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $17,694.84 and $5,402.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.59 or 0.00384711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00245175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00096740 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

