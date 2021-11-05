Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $157.55 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.