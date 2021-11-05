Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $205.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.97.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $157.55 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

