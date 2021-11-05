Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $157.55, but opened at $175.85. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $176.87, with a volume of 130,187 shares traded.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

