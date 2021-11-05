Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $157.55, but opened at $175.85. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $176.87, with a volume of 130,187 shares traded.
EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.
In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.
