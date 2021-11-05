extraDNA (XDNA) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $599,211.57 and approximately $104,950.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,248.27 or 1.00189740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00059896 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.34 or 0.00577986 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.25 or 0.00317753 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.00169632 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001506 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001995 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.