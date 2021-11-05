Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.31. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,666.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.02. 18,552,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,697,738. The firm has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

