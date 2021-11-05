Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Trading 21% Higher

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)’s share price traded up 21% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 177,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 280,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

