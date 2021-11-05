Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 373,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,578. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmer Bros. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4,759.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

