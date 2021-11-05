Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,050 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $58.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 90,968 shares worth $5,092,853. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

