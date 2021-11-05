Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.0% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.17% of Fate Therapeutics worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.73. 10,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,903. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

