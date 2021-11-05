Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,622,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1,490.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 932,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 873,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after acquiring an additional 736,194 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

