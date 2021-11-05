Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 384,712 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of ImmunoGen worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $15,178,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 121.6% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,218,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 668,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 45.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,831,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 575,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.79 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

