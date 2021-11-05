Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $390,535 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

