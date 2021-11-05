Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 17,978 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,799,000 after buying an additional 360,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after buying an additional 1,669,320 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

