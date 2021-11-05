Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 30,897 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $331.98 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.04 and a 52 week high of $347.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.54.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

