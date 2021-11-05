Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 87,097 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,097 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,188.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MSA opened at $154.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.33 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

