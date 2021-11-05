Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,607 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

