Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $30.24 target price on Ferrovial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

FRRVY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. 7,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

