Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50-6.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,244,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 811.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

