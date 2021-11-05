Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.86.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,686,606.07. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$569,448.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952.

TSE FSZ traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.71. The company had a trading volume of 275,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$11.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 28.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.64.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

