Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.50

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11.90 ($0.16). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 52,255 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The company has a market capitalization of £25.22 million and a PE ratio of -112.50.

Filtronic Company Profile (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

