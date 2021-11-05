Financial Analysis: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) versus Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vaxcyte and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($3.02) -8.38 Adaptive Biotechnologies $98.38 million 52.65 -$146.23 million ($1.11) -33.15

Vaxcyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxcyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vaxcyte and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 63.72%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -25.60% -22.55% Adaptive Biotechnologies -128.33% -23.32% -15.86%

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Vaxcyte on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

