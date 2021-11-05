Finminity Achieves Market Cap of $263,325.83 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Finminity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Finminity has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Finminity has a total market capitalization of $263,325.83 and approximately $5,708.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00085361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.29 or 0.07261841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,220.73 or 0.99898094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Finminity’s total supply is 9,572,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,751,981 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Finminity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Finminity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

