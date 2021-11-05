First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce sales of $73.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $298.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.40 million to $307.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $371.94 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.41. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,396 shares of company stock worth $1,234,990. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

