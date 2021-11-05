First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0049 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 4,875,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.