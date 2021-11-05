First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Announces Earnings Results

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. 199,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

