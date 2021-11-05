First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Stock Price Up 1.8%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 5,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSEA)
First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.
