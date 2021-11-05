First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Stock Price Up 1.8%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 5,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 3.44%.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSEA)

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.